Czech president appoints Petr Fiala as prime minister
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 28-11-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 15:41 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Czech President Milos Zeman appointed on Sunday leader of the incoming coalition, Petr Fiala, as prime minister, taking a step closer to putting an entire government in place. Fiala leads the bloc of five parties which control 108 seats in the 200-member lower house of parliament after an election in October in which the opposition ousted the current Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his allies.
The two were separated by plexiglass due to the president's recent positive test for coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Petr Fiala
- Czech
- Andrej Babis
- Fiala
- Milos Zeman
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. CDC raises COVID-19 travel warnings for Czech Republic, Hungary
Czechs report more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC raises COVID-19 travel warnings for Czech Republic, Hungary; Britain to extend COVID booster rollout to over-40s and more
Czech president prepares to appoint prime minister, gov't
Czech minister says new Polish proposal on Turow mine is unacceptable