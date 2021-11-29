Left Menu

S.Africa faces 4th COVID-19 wave, new variant behind rising infections

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-11-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 00:07 IST
S.Africa faces 4th COVID-19 wave, new variant behind rising infections
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that the country faced a fourth wave of COVID-19 within weeks, as the new omicron variant was driving a rise in infections in the most populated province of Gauteng. But he said authorities would not be considering economic lockdown restrictions for the time being, and he slammed rich Western countries for their knee-jerk imposition of travel bans after hearing about the new variant.

He added in a televised address that the government was considering making vaccination manditory in certain locations and for some activities, without giving details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Digital Child’s Play: protecting children from the impacts of AI

Digital Child’s Play: protecting children from the impacts of AI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021