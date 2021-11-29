Winter session: Amit Shah arrives at Parliament
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Parliament as the winter session of Parliament begins today.
Twenty-six new bills are on the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government.
The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. (ANI)
