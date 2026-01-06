Slovenia Prepares for a Crucial Parliamentary Election: A Test for Liberal Governance

Slovenia is set for a pivotal parliamentary election, scheduled for March 22, as announced by President Natasa Pirc Musar. The vote is seen as a test for the ruling liberal government amidst growing challenges from right-wing populists.

Prime Minister Robert Golob's coalition, which assumed power in 2022, aims to retain its influence, having policies like recognizing a Palestinian state. Meanwhile, opposition parties have criticized Golob for allegedly stalling economic progress.

The election, a critical assessment of liberal governance, calls for responsible discourse during campaigns. This follows recent political setbacks, such as the rejection of an assisted dying bill, highlighting the nation's ongoing political debates.