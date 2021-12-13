Norway PM to present new COVID-19 measures on Monday at 1900 GMT

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere will hold a news conference at 1900 GMT (2000 CET) on Monday regarding the latest COVID-19 developments, his office said in a statement.

Stoere earlier on Monday told news agency NTB that the government will impose new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

