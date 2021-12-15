Left Menu

The BJP, if elected, would bring back the golden age in Punjab, which now has a debt of Rs 4 lakh crore, promised Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:25 IST
BJP would bring back golden age in Punjab: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The BJP, if elected, would bring back the golden age in Punjab, which now has a debt of Rs 4 lakh crore, promised Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Shekhawat who is also the election in-charge of Punjab, said, "Punjab, which was number 1 (in 1981), till recently now stands at number 16 in regard to GDP and has a debt of over Rs 4 lakh crore. We will bring back the golden age of the state."

Earlier on Tuesday, Former Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh told that his party will share seats with the BJP. He said that BJP is also in discussion with Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. He hopes that soon the seats will be agreed and the new government will protect the interests of the state. Captain Amarinder Singh said that the mission of his party is not only to defeat Congress in the upcoming assembly polls in the state but also to form a government.

Punjab is slated to go to Assembly polls next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

