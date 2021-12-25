Left Menu

BJP will change Constitution, end reservation system if voted to power again in 2024: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will change the Constitution and end the reservation system if it is voted to power again in 2024.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 25-12-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 17:07 IST
BJP will change Constitution, end reservation system if voted to power again in 2024: Digvijaya Singh
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will change the Constitution and end the reservation system if it is voted to power again in 2024. Speaking during Jan Jagran Abhiyan here, Singh stated that Congress has a fight with the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Congress leader reiterated that Hindutva had nothing to do with Hinduism. "Veer Savarkar, in his book, had said that Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva. He never considered cow as 'maata' and had no problem in consuming beef," the Congress leader said.

"Our fight is with the ideology of RSS. If BJP is voted back to power in 2024, they will first change the constitution and end reservation," he added. The Congress party had launched a countrywide agitation programme, 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' on November 14 to expose the mismanagement of the economy by the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021