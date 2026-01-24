US Defence Strategy: The Evolving Priorities Under Trump's Administration

The US National Defence Strategy released by President Donald Trump's administration diverges significantly from the 2022 version under former President Joe Biden. This strategy highlights the United States' determination to secure the Western Hemisphere and ensure military and commercial access to crucial areas like the Panama Canal and the Gulf of America.

Trump's strategy also reassesses US commitments to NATO, signalling a push for European allies to take greater responsibility for their defense, particularly amid tensions with Russia. This is highlighted by increased defense spending commitments by NATO allies, reflecting a shift towards prioritizing the US Homeland's defense and deterring China's influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Furthermore, the document addresses growing concerns over China's aggressive posture in the Indo-Pacific and the strategic importance of ensuring a power balance in this region. It also outlines the role of regional allies like South Korea and regional coalitions in the Middle East in countering threats from North Korea and Iran, emphasizing a more limited, supportive US role.

(With inputs from agencies.)