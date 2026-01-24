Defence Minister Urges Indian Youth to Lead Nation Amidst Global Uncertainty

As global uncertainties loom, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the need for young Indians to rise up and meet these challenges head-on.

Addressing National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, Singh commended the Indian Armed Forces' decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, urging the youth to draw inspiration from past valiant efforts.

He further called on the cadets to play a pivotal role in advancing India's development vision, emphasizing the significance of stepping beyond comfort zones through rigorous training.

