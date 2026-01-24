Defence Minister Urges Indian Youth to Lead Nation Amidst Global Uncertainty
In a speech to NCC cadets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the crucial role of youth in overcoming global challenges, lauding the Indian Army's response to the Pahalgam attack. He encouraged cadets to contribute to India's progress and resilience, highlighting their importance as the 'second line of defence'.
As global uncertainties loom, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the need for young Indians to rise up and meet these challenges head-on.
Addressing National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, Singh commended the Indian Armed Forces' decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, urging the youth to draw inspiration from past valiant efforts.
He further called on the cadets to play a pivotal role in advancing India's development vision, emphasizing the significance of stepping beyond comfort zones through rigorous training.
