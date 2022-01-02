Left Menu

Sonia dials Baghel, seeks update on COVID-19 preparedness

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 13:08 IST
Sonia dials Baghel, seeks update on COVID-19 preparedness
  • Country:
  • India

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday called Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to seek an update on the state's preparedness to tackle the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gandhi voiced concern over the sharp increase in coronavirus cases across the country, particularly those of Omicron variant, officials said.

Baghel briefed Gandhi on the availability of hospital beds and oxygen in the state. He assured the Congress president that the state was fully prepared to deal with the emerging situation, they said.

Chhattisgarh reported 279 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, but is yet to report a patient of the Omicron variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
3
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022