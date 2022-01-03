Left Menu

U.S. Defense Secretary Austin tests positive for COVID-19, mild symptoms

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2022 06:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 06:25 IST
  Country:
  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had mild symptoms, but would retain all authorities as he quarantined at home for the next five days. In a statement, Austin said he requested a test earlier on Sunday after having symptoms while at home on vacation.

He said he last met President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Dec. 21, more than a week before he started experiencing symptoms.

