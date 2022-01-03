Sonia Gandhi asks CMs of party-ruled states, CLP leaders to strengthen fight against COVID-19

Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked chief ministers of party-ruled states and CLP leaders in states where the Congress shares power to pull up their socks and ensure that the threat of Omicron and Delta variant of coronavirus are adequately prevented.

Sources said Gandhi called some chief ministers and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders Monday morning and some on Sunday, and sought to know the government's preparedness in tackling the spread of the virus in the wake of the Omicron threat.

While Gandhi called Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday, she dialled Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday.

She also talked to Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat and CLP leader and senior minister in Jharkhand Alamgir Alam over their preparedness on checking the spread of Omicron.

According to the sources, the Congress chief asked them about their government's policy on checking the extent of the infection and testing.

She also sought to know about the plans of each of the states where Congress is in power to increase testing and ensure availability of beds, ventilators and oxygen in their states.

She also sought details of the steps to control the crowds and what orders have been issued in this direction, besides tracing protocols for those arriving from foreign countries.

Gandhi is also learnt to have enquired about the state of vaccinations, particularly for the elderly and people with co-morbidities, corona warriors and children and how quickly can they meet up the targets.

''The Congress president also told the CMs and CLP leaders to pull up their socks and ensure that the threat of Omicron and Delta variant are adequately prevented,'' a senior leader said.

Gandhi also asked the states to seek sharing of Government of India data on the spread of Omicron and asked them to ask the Centre to ensure genome sequencing of all Omicron cases is don. A total of 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Monday.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).

India reported a total of 33,750 fresh cases, leading the active cases to increase to 1,45,582, according to the data updated at 8 am. While India's Covid tally rose to 3,49,22,882, the death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities, the data added. PTI SKC SRY

