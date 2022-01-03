Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in New York probe -NYT

New York state's attorney general has subpoenaed two of former President Donald Trump's adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, as part of her office's civil fraud inquiry into Trump's businesses, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a court document.

The subpoenas were served by Attorney General Letitia James' office on Dec. 1, along with one issued to Trump himself, the Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The former Republican president has sued https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/trump-sues-ny-attorney-general-block-probe-his-businesses-2021-12-20 James in an effort to block her civil fraud investigation into his company and has accused James, a Democrat, of partisan politics.

James' office is seeking to question the Trumps as it probes whether the Trump Organization manipulated the valuations of its real estate properties. Her probe is related to, but separate from, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's criminal investigation of the Trump Organization's business practices, including whether it overstated the value of some real estate assets to obtain loans and tax benefits. James joined that probe last May.

Another Trump adult son, Eric Trump, was questioned by the attorney general's office in October 2020, according to the Times report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)