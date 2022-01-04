Left Menu

Stay in limits, don't interfere in Panthic affairs: SGPC chief to Randhawa

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 04-01-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 21:48 IST
Stay in limits, don't interfere in Panthic affairs: SGPC chief to Randhawa
  • Country:
  • India

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday told Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to ''stay within his limits'' and not to interfere in Panthic affairs.

The statement came a day after the Congress leader objected to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh's ''appeal'' to people to strengthen the SAD.

Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday had urged the Sikh community to strengthen the Akal Takht and the SGPC.

''The SAD will get stronger automatically,'' he had said.

Reacting to the minister's remark, Dhami in a statement said, ''Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has no right to interfere in the Panthic affairs.'' He told Randhawa to ''stay within his limits and not to interfere in Panthic affairs''.

''But these Congress leaders are on the path of undermining traditions of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Their aim is to create confusion in the 'qaum' (community),'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022