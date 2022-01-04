Stay in limits, don't interfere in Panthic affairs: SGPC chief to Randhawa

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday told Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to ''stay within his limits'' and not to interfere in Panthic affairs.

The statement came a day after the Congress leader objected to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh's ''appeal'' to people to strengthen the SAD.

Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday had urged the Sikh community to strengthen the Akal Takht and the SGPC.

''The SAD will get stronger automatically,'' he had said.

Reacting to the minister's remark, Dhami in a statement said, ''Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has no right to interfere in the Panthic affairs.'' He told Randhawa to ''stay within his limits and not to interfere in Panthic affairs''.

''But these Congress leaders are on the path of undermining traditions of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Their aim is to create confusion in the 'qaum' (community),'' he alleged.

