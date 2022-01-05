Algerian ambassador to return to Paris on Jan. 6
The Algerian ambassador to France will return to Paris on Jan. 6, after being recalled for consultations in October, Algerian state TV reported on Wednesday, citing a presidency statement.
The recall followed what Algeria described as irresponsible comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron in the newspaper Le Monde that Algeria's rulers had rewritten the history of its colonisation based on "a hatred of France".
