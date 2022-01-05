Left Menu

Could never imagine Cong will ever go this low: Rijiju over PM's security breach

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:26 IST
Could never imagine Cong will ever go this low: Rijiju over PM's security breach
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed the Congress over the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab, terming it a ''vicious act'' and said he could never imagine the party ruling the state would ''ever go this low''.

Modi's Punjab visit was cut short on Wednesday after a ''major security lapse'' as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters, prompting the Union Home Ministry to seek an immediate report from the state government and strict action against those responsible.

According to a Home Ministry statement, after the serious lapse in security, Modi's convoy decided to return without attending an event at a martyrs' memorial at Hussainiwala. The prime minister also could not attend a rally in Ferozepur.

In a tweet, Rijiju said he could never imagine that the ''Congress party will ever go this low.'' For the Congress, only ''one family'' is important in India, the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh said, adding ''I condemn the Congress Party for this vicious act.'' ''The Prime Minister of India is a symbol of India's vibrant democracy,'' he said.

Rijiju also shared a short video in which the prime minister's convoy is purportedly shown returning due to the blockade.

''This video tells the story,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022