Naqvi attacks Congress over breach in PM Modi's security
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a swipe at the Congress on Thursday over the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his visit to Punjab, saying the opposition party's hatred for Modi has made it a ''criminal conspirator''.
Talking to reporters here, the BJP leader accused the Congress government in Punjab of ''deliberate criminal negligence against the world's popular and admired leader Modi'' as part of its ''cowardly conspiracy''.
The Congress is showing arrogance despite such a criminal act, he said.
Naqvi said Modi has been waging a war on terrorism against India, and people across the world are worried as the security breach happened near the border with Pakistan, a ''safe haven of terrorism''.
The Congress is making different claims to cover-up this serious ''criminal conspiracy'', he alleged.
In a major security lapse, Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
