BJP workers in Manipur burn effigy of senior Cong leaders in protest against PM’s security breach

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 06-01-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 23:07 IST
  • India

Members of the BJP in Manipur burned effigies of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi here late on Thursday in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab a day ago.

The prime minister was stuck on a flyover in Congress-led Punjab for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday due to a blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a ''major lapse'' in his security.

According to leaders of the grand old party, the protesters also vandalised the office of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

A senior police officer said the matter was being looked into.

Hareshwar Goswami, the general secretary of the state Congress unit, said activists of BJYM -- the youth wing of the saffron party -- entered Manipur Congress Bhavan by force.

''BJP goons wearing saffron caps, which had BJP written on them, started attacking us. A woman office-bearer of the Congress was also manhandled,'' he told PTI.

A BJP official said party members just wanted to stage a protest against the PM's security lapse, condemning the ''undemocratic attitude'' of Congress leaders.

Modi had visited Manipur on January 4 and launched a slew of projects for the development of the state.

