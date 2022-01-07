Left Menu

BJP MPs raise slogans against Congress over breach in PM Modi's security

A group of BJP MPs on Friday held protests near Mahatma Gandhis statue in Parliament complex here against the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modis security in the Congress-ruled Punjab. The Punjab government has insisted that there was no security lapse but has ordered a probe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 13:55 IST
A group of BJP MPs on Friday held protests near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex here against the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in the Congress-ruled Punjab. The MPs, including Locket Chatterjee and Rajendra Agrawal, raised slogans demanding that the state government apologise to the country and held banners attacking the Congress. The BJP has sought to put the Congress in the dock over the issue. Modi had to cut short his Punjab visit on Wednesday after a group of protestors blocked the route his cavalcade had taken from the airport. The BJP has accused the Congress of conspiring to physically harm the prime minister. The Punjab government has insisted that there was no security lapse but has ordered a probe. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also started a probe into the security lapse.

