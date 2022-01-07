Left Menu

Kazakh president says has ordered forces to open fire without warning

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 07-01-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 14:21 IST
Kazakh president says has ordered forces to open fire without warning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday he had ordered security personnel to open fire without warning in event of further disturbances, adding that those who failed to surrender would be "destroyed." Up to 20,000 "bandits" had attacked the financial capital Almaty and were destroying state property, Tokayev said in a televised address.

He said peacekeeping forces sent from Russia and neighboring states had arrived at Kazakhstan's request and were in the country on a temporary basis to ensure security. Tokayev also thanked President Vladimir Putin as well as the leaders of China, Uzbekistan, and Turkey for their assistance in quelling the uprising.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022