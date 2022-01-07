Kazakh president says has ordered forces to open fire without warning
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday he had ordered security personnel to open fire without warning in event of further disturbances, adding that those who failed to surrender would be "destroyed." Up to 20,000 "bandits" had attacked the financial capital Almaty and were destroying state property, Tokayev said in a televised address.
He said peacekeeping forces sent from Russia and neighboring states had arrived at Kazakhstan's request and were in the country on a temporary basis to ensure security. Tokayev also thanked President Vladimir Putin as well as the leaders of China, Uzbekistan, and Turkey for their assistance in quelling the uprising.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Uzbekistan
- Vladimir Putin
- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
- Turkey
- Tokayev
- Kazakhstan
- Russia
ALSO READ
Turkey launched rescue plan when lira crossed a red line - sources
QUOTES-Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
QUOTES-Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual news conference
US denies man held in Turkey for fake passport is diplomat
Turkey, Qatar to discuss Kabul airport plans with Taliban