Shiv Sena's non-corporate contributions dip post Maharashtra election

After the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena has witnessed a significant dip in its non-corporate donations, which amounted to just about Rs 69 lakh in 2020-21.

According to the contribution report submitted by the Shiv Sena to the Election Commission (EC), the party received Rs 68,93,974 from non-corporate donors during the financial year 2020-21. The report makes no mention of corporate donations.

The EC uploaded the Sena’s contribution report on its website on Thursday.

Shiv Sena secretary and Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai submitted the contribution report to the poll panel last month. The report has a list of 49 donors who made donations to the party in excess of Rs 20,000.

For the financial year 2019-20, the Shiv Sena had declared Rs 44,24,35,996 as contributions from corporate donors and Rs 18,61,56,433 from ''other than corporate'' contributions. The total contributions declared amounted to Rs 62,85,92,429 (Rs 62.85 crore) ''The donations were higher earlier as those were election years,'' Desai told PTI when asked about the dip in the contributions in 2020-21.

In 2018-19, the Sena had received Rs 98,08,13,601 from corporate donors and electoral bonds and Rs 32,55,16,204 from ''other than corporate donors''. The total contributions amounted to Rs 130,63,29,805 (Rs 130.63 crore).

In 2018-19, the Shiv Sena was a junior partner in the BJP-led Maharashtra government.

After the Assembly polls in October 2019, Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister with support from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress after his party walked out of its alliance with the BJP, which had emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly.

