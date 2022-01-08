Left Menu

EC would not like to interfere in Union Budget presentation: CEC Chandra

The level-playing field will not be disturbed by its presentation. Parliament is likely to be in session during elections. The dates of the Budget session are yet to be announced.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 19:44 IST
The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the schedule for assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Image Credit: ANI
The EC would not like to interfere in the presentation of the Union Budget, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said on Saturday, asserting the annual exercise would not disturb the level-playing field for parties during elections to five states.

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the schedule for assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Polls will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with counting of votes on March 10.

Responding to a question on whether the Union Budget on February 1 and the president's address to the two houses of Parliament before that would disturb the level-playing field, Chandra said the Union Budget is an yearly statement which has to be laid before Parliament.

''The Election Commission would not like to interfere in the presentation of the Budget because that is for the whole country and not limited to these five states only,'' he said.

Noting that budget was a statement of expenditure and revenue, the CEC said, ''How will the level-playing field will be disturbed? The level-playing field will not be disturbed (by its presentation).'' Parliament is likely to be in session during elections. The dates of the Budget session are yet to be announced.

