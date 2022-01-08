Left Menu

Dushyant Chautala, Punjab minister test positive for Covid

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Punjab minister Rana Gurjeet Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Chautala in his tweet said he had mild fever and has isolated himself.Today, due to mild fever, I got an RT-PCR test done, the report of which came positive.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-01-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 22:21 IST
Dushyant Chautala, Punjab minister test positive for Covid
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Punjab minister Rana Gurjeet Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Chautala in his tweet said he had mild fever and has isolated himself.

"Today, due to mild fever, I got an RT-PCR test done, the report of which came positive. I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the past 48 hours are requested to get a Covid test done as a precautionary measure," Chautala said in a tweet.

On Friday, ruling Jannayak Janta Party chief Ajay Singh Chautala, who is also the father of Dushyant Chautala, tested positive for Covid.

Punjab Technical Education Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh in Kapurthala said he tested positive for coronavirus.

He also asked people who came in his contact to get themselves tested for the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category

DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022