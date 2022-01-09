Left Menu

Cong has no minimum respect towards democracy: Sonowal on PM security lapse

Nobody can affect the popularity of such a great leader.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 19:35 IST
Cong has no minimum respect towards democracy: Sonowal on PM security lapse
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sunday slammed the Congress over the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Punjab and said it does not have the ''minimum respect'' towards democracy.

Sonowal asserted that “conspiracies hatched by the Congress” will not impact the popularity of Modi, who is a global leader.

In a ''massive security breach'' on Wednesday, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur, after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending the planned events, including a rally.

''Congress stooped to a low level of politicking and the people of India have unanimously condemned it. The party did not show even the minimum respect towards democracy.

''Whatever conspiracies the Congress hatch, Modi is not only India's but the world's favourite leader. Nobody can affect the popularity of such a great leader. The party should know this,'' the Union Shipping, Ports and Waterways Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022