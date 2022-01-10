Left Menu

BJP's Michael Lobo resigns as Goa minister ahead of Assembly polls, says "in talks with other parties"

Ahead of Goa assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo on Monday resigned from the post of Goa Minister.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 10-01-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 11:46 IST
BJP's Michael Lobo resigns as Goa minister ahead of Assembly polls, says "in talks with other parties"
BJP's Michael Lobo resigns from the post of minister in state government (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Goa assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Michael Lobo on Monday resigned from the post of Goa Minister. Lobo said that he is in talks with other political parties and will soon resign from the BJP to join another party.

"I've resigned as Goa minister; hope people of Calangute constituency will respect my decision. I'll also resign as MLA and will see what step to take next," said Lobo. He further said, "I don't see Manohar Parrikar's legacy being taken forward, those party workers who supported him have been sidelined by BJP."

"I'm in talks with other political parties. I was upset with the way we're looked at, especially party workers. I'll resign from BJP too. Whichever party I join, I will ensure that they win maximum seats," he added. Assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference in Delhi on Sunday. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022