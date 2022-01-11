PM Modi extends wishes to Dutch leader for successful fourth term
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on taking oath for a fourth term, and expressed confidence that the two leaders will together advance the wide-ranging partnership between India and the Netherlands to new heights.
Dutch King Willem-Alexander swore in a new ruling coalition Monday, led for the fourth time by Mark Rutte, amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.
Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations to my dear friend Prime Minister @markrutte and best wishes for a successful fourth term in office. Confident that we will together advance the wide-ranging partnership between India and the Netherlands to new heights.'' PTI KR TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Rutte
- Netherlands
- Narendra Modi
- Dutch
- new heights
- Willem-Alexander
- India
ALSO READ
Before 2014, UP had only 9 km of metro train track, which has increased to more than 90 km now: PM Narendra Modi at Kanpur rally.
Previous governments in Uttar Pradesh used to think they had won lottery to loot state for five years: PM Narendra Modi at Kanpur rally.
Double-engine government working with honesty and accountability: PM Narendra Modi at Kanpur rally.
Omicron becomes dominant COVID-19 variant in Netherlands
Govt allows export of 7 crore Covovax vaccine doses to Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand