PM Modi extends wishes to Dutch leader for successful fourth term

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 23:56 IST
PM Modi extends wishes to Dutch leader for successful fourth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on taking oath for a fourth term, and expressed confidence that the two leaders will together advance the wide-ranging partnership between India and the Netherlands to new heights.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander swore in a new ruling coalition Monday, led for the fourth time by Mark Rutte, amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.

Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations to my dear friend Prime Minister @markrutte and best wishes for a successful fourth term in office. Confident that we will together advance the wide-ranging partnership between India and the Netherlands to new heights.'' PTI KR TIR TIR

