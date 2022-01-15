RSS project of national integration and cohesion has come a long distance: Krishna Gopal

The RSS project of national integration and cohesion has come a long distance and those inimical to the agenda have been marginalised, RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal said while praising the Sangh-associated publication Panchjanya for rasing issues of the national interest.

Speaking at a webinar to mark the 75th anniversary of Hindi weekly Panchjanya, he cited various instances when the magazine raised people-centric issues.

Gopal said the magazine was always at the forefront whether cautioning about rising threat from China in the late 1950s and early 1960s or the rise of Naxalism within the country. It always raised questions to those in power on the issues related to people.

Underlining that the magazine played a crucial role in further strengthening the Sangh-backed sentiment of nationalism in the country, Gopal said, ''...there should be no doubts about India's integration, our foundations are very strong.

The chariot of national integration and cohesion has come a long way and all those who were inimical to this idea have been sidelined.''

With changing times, Gopal said, the magazine has to adapt to new innovations but without compromising on the issues of nationalism and people's welfare.

