Left Menu

RSS project of national integration and cohesion has come a long distance: Krishna Gopal

The chariot of national integration and cohesion has come a long way and all those who were inimical to this idea have been sidelined. With changing times, Gopal said, the magazine has to adapt to new innovations but without compromising on the issues of nationalism and peoples welfare.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 19:38 IST
RSS project of national integration and cohesion has come a long distance: Krishna Gopal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The RSS project of national integration and cohesion has come a long distance and those inimical to the agenda have been marginalised, RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal said while praising the Sangh-associated publication Panchjanya for rasing issues of the national interest.

Speaking at a webinar to mark the 75th anniversary of Hindi weekly Panchjanya, he cited various instances when the magazine raised people-centric issues.

Gopal said the magazine was always at the forefront whether cautioning about rising threat from China in the late 1950s and early 1960s or the rise of Naxalism within the country. It always raised questions to those in power on the issues related to people.

Underlining that the magazine played a crucial role in further strengthening the Sangh-backed sentiment of nationalism in the country, Gopal said, ''...there should be no doubts about India's integration, our foundations are very strong.

The chariot of national integration and cohesion has come a long way and all those who were inimical to this idea have been sidelined.''

With changing times, Gopal said, the magazine has to adapt to new innovations but without compromising on the issues of nationalism and people's welfare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022