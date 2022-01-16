Left Menu

UK's Labour has biggest lead over Johnson's party since 2013-poll

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-01-2022 01:40 IST
UK's Labour has biggest lead over Johnson's party since 2013-poll
Britain's opposition Labour Party has opened up its biggest lead over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's governing Conservatives since 2013 after an outcry over revelations of social gatherings at Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns, an opinion poll showed. The poll by Opinium gave Labour 41% of the vote share compared with 31% for the Conservatives.

The online poll of 2,005 people was conducted between Jan. 12 and Jan. 14. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

