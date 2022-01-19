Left Menu

Congress leaders think they can get majority on their own in Goa assembly polls, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut fuelled political turbulence when he said on Wednesday that Congress leaders think they can get a majority on their own in Goa assembly polls.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut fuelled political turbulence when he said on Wednesday that Congress leaders think they can get a majority on their own in Goa assembly polls. "We held discussions with Congress but no outcome came out of it. In Goa Shiv Sena and NCP tried to form an alliance like the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' which they have in Maharashtra, but Congress leaders think they can get a majority on their own," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI.

On January 16, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) decided to contest the upcoming Goa Assembly elections together in alliance. Speaking to ANI, Raut said on Sunday, "Shiv Sena and NCP will contest together in Goa assembly elections. There will be a discussion on seat sharing on January 18. NCP's senior leader Praful Patel will discuss seat-sharing formula in Goa on January 18. Only after that, it will be clear who will contest on how many seats."

"Political dynamics are different in Maharashtra and Goa. NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress are in alliance in Maharashtra. However, at the moment Congress has decided to contest alone without forming an alliance with any other party in the state," he said. Goa elections are set to be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. (ANI)

