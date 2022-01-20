Biden blasts Republicans, asks party to name what it stands for
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday accused Republicans of blocking his legislative agenda for political purposes, saying the party is more interested in defeating his presidency than doing things for the American people.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday accused Republicans of blocking his legislative agenda for political purposes, saying the party is more interested in defeating his presidency than doing things for the American people. During a news briefing marking the one-year anniversary of his presidency, Biden said he did not overpromise on his agenda, but did underestimate Republican opposition.
"I did not anticipate that there would be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important effort was to make sure President Biden didn't get anything done," he said. Biden added: "Name me one thing they're for." (Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Republican
- American
- U.S.
- Biden
- Republicans
- Jonathan Oatis
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
Japan, U.S. ministers to hold 'two-plus-two' talks on Friday
U.S. reports nearly 1 mln COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as rising U.S. yields hit tech firms
UPDATE 3-U.S. reports nearly 1 mln COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record