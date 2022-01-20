Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav inducted criminals, gamblers in SP: alleges Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law and former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pramod Gupta on Thursday slammed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and alleged that he inducted criminals and gamblers in the party.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law and former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pramod Gupta on Thursday slammed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and alleged that he inducted criminals and gamblers in the party. Pramod, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, also accused Yadav of imprisoning Mulayam Singh Yadav and said his condition was very bad within the party at present.

"Akhilesh Yadav has imprisoned Mulayam Singh Yadav and his position is very bad in the party... Criminals and gamblers have been inducted to Samajwadi Party," Pramod told media persons before joining the ranks of the BJP. Earlier on Wednesday, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav had joined BJP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

