Maha: Thane police arrest Kalicharan Maharaj from Raipur for remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Police from Maharashtras Thane city have arrested Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj in Chhattisgarh in connection with a case registered against him here for alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, an official said on Thursday.Apart from Chhattisgarh, Kalicharan Maharaj has been facing multiple cases in parts of Maharashtra in connection with the comments he had made against Mahatma Gandhi during an event held in the Chhattisgarh capital city on December 26 last year.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 17:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Police from Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj in Chhattisgarh in connection with a case registered against him here for alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, an official said on Thursday.

Apart from Chhattisgarh, Kalicharan Maharaj has been facing multiple cases in parts of Maharashtra in connection with the comments he had made against Mahatma Gandhi during an event held in the Chhattisgarh capital city on December 26 last year. Thane police arrested him from Raipur, where he was lodged in a jail in a similar case.

In Thane, the case against him over his remarks was registered after NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad lodged a complaint at Naupada police station. The police official said that an eight-member team of the Naupada police station went to Raipur and arrested Kalicharan Maharaj. ''As he was lodged in a jail there, he was produced before the Dwarka court in Raipur following his arrest by the Naupada police. The court there allowed his transit remand for a day,'' he said. ''The Naupada police team will reach Thane city along with him this evening and he will be produced in a court on Friday. If the court here sends him in judicial custody, then the police team will again take him to Raipur,'' the official said. As one more FIR has been registered against Kalicharan Maharaj at Kolsewadi in Thane district's Kalyan, a team from there will again go to Raipur and take his custody in the case, he said. Kalicharan Maharaj had been arrested by the Raipur police for his alleged derogatory comments against the Father of the Nation. On January 12, police in Maharashtra's Wardha had arrested him in a similar case registered against him there. A case has also been filed against him by Akola police in the state. Earlier, the Pune police had also arrested Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during the 'Shiv Pratap Din' programme held there on December 19, 2021, which was organised to celebrate the killing of Adilshahi commander Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

