Akhilesh to contest UP polls from Karhal seat in party stronghold of Mainpuri

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district, the party's national spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said Thursday.

Akhilesh, who is an MP from Azamgarh seat, had on Wednesday said he would decide on contesting the polls after talking to the people of his constituency.

''The party president will contest from Karhal seat of Mainpuri,'' Ashutosh Verma told PTI on Thursday.

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav represents Mainpuri constituency in parliament.

