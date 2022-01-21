Netaji's grand statue to be installed at India Gate:PM Modi
Till the statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place, he said, adding that he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder. This would be a symbol of Indias indebtedness to him.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that a grand statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's indebtedness to him. Till the statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place, he said, adding that he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder. The prime minister tweeted, ''At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandra Bose
- Netaji Subhas
- Narendra Modi
- 125th
- India
- Azad Hind Fauj
ALSO READ
Punjab government forms high-level committee to probe lapses during PM Narendra Modi's visit: Official spokesperson.
President Ram Nath Kovind expresses concern over security breach during PM Narendra Modi's Punjab visit. PM to meet him: Govt sources.
Whatever steps need to be taken, will be taken: Union minister Anurag Thakur on security breach during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab.
Messing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security is not a coincidence, it was a conspiracy to assassinate him: Union Minister Giriraj Singh
Centre has so far given 11 crore free COVID-19 jabs to West Bengal to defeat deadly virus, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi