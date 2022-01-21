Shah to conduct door-to-door campaign in UP's Kairana on Saturday
In his first political programme in Uttar Pradesh after the assembly poll dates were announced, Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a door-to-door campaign in support of the BJP candidate in the western UP constituency of Kairana on Saturday.
The senior BJP leader, who is playing a key role in the party's campaign in the politically crucial state, will also hold a meeting with party workers in Shamli and Baghpat, sources said, adding that he will later have an interaction with eminent citizens in Meerut.
Shah's choice of Kairana is significant as BJP leaders had alleged in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls that a large number of Hindus were forced to migrate from the area due to threats.
Uttar Pradesh will have seven-phase polls starting from February 10.
