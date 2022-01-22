UP Assembly polls: People who migrated from Kairana in 2014 express happiness ahead of Shah's visit, say they want BJP back in 2022

For the first time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a visit to western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. During his visit to Kairana, he will first go to the Teacher's Colony in Kairana where he will meet families residing there as part of the BJP's public outreach programme.

Shah, who was the former National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will then visit Sadhu Sweets, a 70-year-old shop located in Mohalla Gumbad in Kairana. Here, he will meet the owner of the sweets shop, Rakesh Garg who had to migrate along with his family from Kairana due to the fear of miscreants in the year 2014, following which he will meet several other families who had migrated from Kairana. After this, Shah will hold a press conference at Vaish Dharamsala.

Rakesh Garg, who had fled from Kairana, while speaking to ANI said, "It is the nobility of the Home Minister that he has understood our pain and he is coming to know our pain. We will urge the Home Minister to continue to provide us with the same environment as we have been getting in Kairana in last five years. Those in BJP government will come back to power." "We had left from here under compulsion. There was no system of any kind inside the state back then. There was no medical facility, no facility for the children to study properly. In the past, we were troubled in every possible way. And the biggest reason was that the (Samajwadi party) goons used to demand ransom from us and they used to do this every other day at every other house."

Awadhesh Mittal, a resident of Kairana, said, "Those who had migrated from Kairana did very well professionally than those who chose to stay here. As of now, the atmosphere of Kairana has become very good and now there is no problem." "Since the time the BJP government has come to power, the atmosphere of Kairana has become peaceful. There is no such thing in western Uttar Pradesh which is being said spread that farmers are angry. Earlier governments have not paid for sugarcane, now the government has cleared all the payments. There is no problem, so the farmer is not angry with the government at all," he added.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

