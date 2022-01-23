4 crore people pushed into poverty in country: Rahul
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that over four crore people have been pushed into poverty in the country and that there has been development of only Hamare Do.Vikas overflow only for Humare Do While our 4,00,00,000 brothers and sisters are pushed into poverty, he said on Twitter.Each of these 4,00,00,000 is a real person, not just a number.
- Country:
- India
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that over four crore people have been pushed into poverty in the country and that there has been development of only ''Hamare Do''.
'''Vikas overflow' only for 'Humare Do'! While our 4,00,00,000 brothers and sisters are pushed into poverty,'' he said on Twitter.
''Each of these 4,00,00,000 is a real person, not just a number. Each of these 4,00,00,000 deserved better. Each of these 4,00,00,000 is India!,'' Gandhi said, using the hashtag ''BJPfailsIndia''.
Citing an Oxfam report, he put out a graphic alleging that the wealth two top businessmen has grown by billions of dollars during the year 2021 while over four crore people have gone below the poverty line in India during the pandemic since 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oxfam
- Hamare Do''
- Gandhi
- Vikas
- Congress
- Humare
- India
- Rahul Gandhi
ALSO READ
After sending feelers to Congress and GFP, TMC says AAP also part of anti-BJP space in Goa
Punjab assembly polls: Congress CEC meet to finalize candidates postponed
Congress cancels election rallies amid spike in COVID-19 cases
State polls: High stakes for BJP; Congress faces question over its place in opposition
2022 Assembly polls: Congress will fight for the rights of farmers, common people, says Priyanka Gandhi