Punjab Polls: Capt Amarinder from Patiala, ex-SAD MLA Farzana Alam from Malerkotla among 22 named by Punjab Lok Congress

Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) candidates from 22 constituencies for the February 20 polls to the state Assembly. Addressing a press conference, Singh said that out of the 22 candidates, two candidates are from the Majha, three from the Doaba and 17 are from the Malwa region of Punjab.

"The second list is likely to be released in two days," Singh said. The PLC currently has 37 of the 117 seats in Punjab as a part of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and SAD (Sanyukt). Discussions on the possibility of another five seats for the party are in progress.

Releasing the first list of nominees, the PLC leader said all these candidates have strong political credentials and are well-known faces in their respective constituencies. There is one woman on this first list. Farzana Alam Khan, a former SAD MLA and wife of late DGP Izhar Alam Khan, will contest from Malerkotla in the Malwa region. Besides Captain Amarinder Singh, who had on Saturday announced his decision to fight from his home constituency of Patiala Urban, there are eight other Jat Sikhs in the well balanced first list. Four of the candidates belong to the SC community, three to OBC community, while five are Hindu faces (three Pandits and two Aggarwals).

In addition to Captain Amarinder and Farzana Alam, another key candidate from the Malwa region is the current Mayor of MC Patiala, Sanjeev Sharma alias Bittu Sharma, who was president of the District Youth Congress for a number of years. Sharma will contest the Patiala Rural seat. Kamaldeep Saini, former PPCC secretary, former Chairman Cooperative Bank Punjab and General Secretary in-charge (Org) PLC, has been finalised as the candidate from Kharar, while Jagmohan Sharma, who was president of District Congress Committee, Ludhiana and is currently PLC district president, has been selected for Ludhiana East. The Ludhiana South seat will be represented in PLC by Satinderpal Singh Tajpuri, the son of a former Cooperation Minister in the erstwhile SAD government.

Prem Mittal, a SAD ex-MLA from Mansa and former Sr Deputy Mayor of Ludhiana, will contest from Atamnagar, while Damanjeet Singh Mohi, an active Youth Congress functionary who has formerly been Sarpanch, Zila Parishad member and Chairman of Market Committee Mullanpur, will fight from the Dakha seat. A popular Dalit face and a retired PPS officer, Mukhtiar Singh has been nominated for the party ticket from the reserved constituency of Nihal Singh Wala.

The Dharamkot seat ticket has gone to Ravinder Singh Garewal, an advocate, agriculturist and businessman. Dr Amarjeet Sharma, a medical practitioner who has been working at the grassroots for over a decade, has been pitched from Rampura Phul. An established businessman, transporter and agriculturist, Raj Nambardar is a prominent Hindu face from Bathinda and will contest the polls from Bathinda Urban. Incidentally, his father Dev Raj Nambardar also contested from Bathinda in 1985. Bathinda Rural, a reserved constituency, will be contested by Sawera Singh, son of late MLA Makhan Singh and currently Vice Chairman, Punjab Water Resources Management Corpn.

The PLC candidate from another reserved seat, Budhalada, is Subedar Bhola Singh Hasanpur, who served the Indian Army for 28 years and was unanimously elected Sarpanch of his village. Three-time Municipal Councillor and former member Improvement Trust, Barnala as well as ex-President SC Wing of SAD, Dharam Singh Fauji has been selected as the PLC candidate from Bhadaur (SC). The Sanaur seat will be contested by youth social activist Bikramjit Inder Singh Chahal, son of Capt. Amarinder Singh's close associate and advisor BIS Chahal, with the Samana candidature going to Surinder Singh Kherki, Secretary, PPCC and former Member of Panchayat Samiti.

In the Majha region, Tejinder Singh Randhawa aiias Beauty Randhawa, former Vice President of DCC Gurdaspur, is the candidate for Fatehgarh Churrian, while ex-MLA and former Chairman of Forests Corporation as well as BACKFINCO, Harjinder Singh Thekedar, will fight the Amritsar South seat. The first list of candidates from the Doaba region includes Amandeep Singh alias Gora Gill, former Punjab Congress spokesperson, for Bholath, and former Indian Hockey Team captain, Ajitpal Singh, for Nakodar. Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki, who has been selected for Nawanshehar, is Chairman, District Planning Board, Nawanshehar and former President, PYC, District Nawanshehar.

The PLC's share in seat allocation for the Majha region currently stands at seven, while in the Doaba region it accounts for four seats. (ANI)

