Heavy gunfire reported at Burkina Faso military base

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has not been detained, according to Defence Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore.State broadcaster RTB carried a news headline describing the gunfire as acts of discontent by soldiers.The military hierarchy is working to restore calm and serenity in the barracks, it read.

PTI | Ouagadougou | Updated: 23-01-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 16:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Heavy gunfire rang out at a military base in Burkina Faso's capital early Sunday, prompting fears that a coup attempt was underway after weeks of growing frustration with the government's handling of the Islamic insurgency wracking the country.

The government put out a statement acknowledging gunfire in army barracks but denying an army takeover of the country. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has not been detained, according to Defence Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore.

State broadcaster RTB carried a news headline describing the gunfire as "acts of discontent by soldiers".

"The military hierarchy is working to restore calm and serenity in the barracks," it read. "Contrary to some information, no institution of the republic has been targeted." The gunfire comes a day after protesters demanded his resignation at a demonstration in Ouagadougou. Kabore has faced growing opposition since his reelection in November 2020. He fired his prime minister and replaced most of the Cabinet last month.

Violence in the once peaceful West African nation is escalating as attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group increase. Thousands have died in recent years and around 1.5 million people have been displaced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

