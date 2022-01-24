Left Menu

Sharad Pawar tests positive for coronavirus

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, but there is no cause of worry.Pawar, 81, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to enquire about his health and extended good wishes to him.I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 16:59 IST
Sharad Pawar tests positive for coronavirus
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, but there is no cause of worry.

Pawar, 81, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to enquire about his health and extended good wishes to him.

''I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor,'' tweeted the former Union minister, whose party currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Pawar requested all those who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions.

''Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji called to enquire about my health. I am thankful for his concern and good wishes,'' Pawar said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022