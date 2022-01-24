Sharad Pawar tests positive for coronavirus
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, but there is no cause of worry.Pawar, 81, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to enquire about his health and extended good wishes to him.I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern.
- Country:
- India
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, but there is no cause of worry.
Pawar, 81, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to enquire about his health and extended good wishes to him.
''I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor,'' tweeted the former Union minister, whose party currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.
Pawar requested all those who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions.
''Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji called to enquire about my health. I am thankful for his concern and good wishes,'' Pawar said in another tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Maharashtra
- Narendra Modi
- Shri Narendra Modi
- Sharad Pawar
- Covid
- Pawar
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt revises COVID norms; beauty salons, gyms to function at 50 pc capacity from Jan 10
SC to set up committee headed by former apex court judge to probe security breach during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab.
Maharashtra reports 33,470 new COVID-19 cases, down 10,918 from a day ago, taking tally to 69,53,514; eight more deaths push toll to 1,41,647: Health Dept.
Maharashtra reports 33,470 new COVID cases, 8 deaths; Omicron tally reaches 1,247
Maharashtra govt trying to frustrate probe against former home minister Anil Deshmukh: CBI to SC