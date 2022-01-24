Left Menu

Arrest Sidhu aide Mohammad Mustafa over provocative speech, says Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the husband of Punjab minister Razia Sultana, Mohammad Sultana, should be arrested in connection with alleged hate speech in Malerkotla district during the election campaign.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 23:32 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the husband of Punjab minister Razia Sultana, Mohammad Sultana, should be arrested in connection with alleged hate speech in Malerkotla district during the election campaign. Puri also said that neither Congress nor Navjot Singh Sidhu has apologised for his inflammatory speech, which means that he has their approval.

"We have submitted a complaint to ECI, requesting them to take action against Mustafa as this is a violation of the model code of conduct." he said. He further said that Mustafa, who was a former state DGP and currently one of the advisors of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, had allegedly given a provocative speech. Puri alleged, "Mustafa said 'I swear to Allah, I will not allow anybody to conduct events during the election campaign'. It is the fundamental right to hold a political rally."

The Union Minister also said that it is really sad that there has been no apology neither from Congress nor Navjot Singh Sidhu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

