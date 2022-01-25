Left Menu

Georgia prosecutor to be able to seat special grand jury in Trump election probe

The prosecutor for Georgia's biggest county, which is probing former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, will be allowed to seat a special grand jury beginning this spring.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 02:46 IST
Georgia prosecutor to be able to seat special grand jury in Trump election probe

The prosecutor for Georgia's biggest county, which is probing former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, will be allowed to seat a special grand jury beginning this spring. Last week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury with subpoena power to aid her investigation into the Republican leader's efforts to influence the state's 2020 election results.

Fulton County Superior Court judges approved the request on Monday, according to a court filing. The investigation by Willis, a Democrat, is the most serious probe facing Trump in Georgia after he was recorded in a phone call pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state's election results based on unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Willis specifically mentioned that Raffensperger, whom she described as an "essential witness," had indicated he would only take part in an interview once presented with a subpoena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
4
Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022