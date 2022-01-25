Left Menu

Congress leader RPN Singh resigns from party

Sources said he was upset with the party leadership over his close associates being denied party tickets in Uttar Pradesh. Singh is a former MP from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and has served as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.He hails from Padrauna and is a scion of the royal family.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 13:12 IST
Congress leader and former union minister RPN Singh on Tuesday resigned from the party and is likely to join the BJP.

He announced on Twitter that he was starting his new political journey.

Singh is also the in-charge for Jharkhand affairs of the party, where the party is in power along with the JMM.

''Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind,'' Singh said on Twitter.

In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he said, ''I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect.'' ''I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation, the people and the party,'' he also said. Sources said he was upset with the party leadership over his close associates being denied party tickets in Uttar Pradesh. Singh is a former MP from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and has served as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

He hails from Padrauna and is a scion of the royal family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

