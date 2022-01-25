Left Menu

Italy's centre-left rejects centre-right's presidential candidates

Italy's centre-left bloc rejected on Tuesday a list of three presidential candidates put forward by the centre-right, but said it hoped the two sides could soon reach a deal to break the political deadlock.

The centre-left, which includes the Democratic Party (PD) and 5-Star Movement, said in a statement it would not propose any candidates itself, adding that it hoped to meet a centre-right delegation on Wednesday to discuss further ideas.

