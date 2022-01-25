Italy's centre-left rejects centre-right's presidential candidates
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:56 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's centre-left bloc rejected on Tuesday a list of three presidential candidates put forward by the centre-right, but said it hoped the two sides could soon reach a deal to break the political deadlock.
The centre-left, which includes the Democratic Party (PD) and 5-Star Movement, said in a statement it would not propose any candidates itself, adding that it hoped to meet a centre-right delegation on Wednesday to discuss further ideas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic Party
- 5-Star Movement
- Italy
Advertisement