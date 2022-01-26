Biden says he would consider sanctioning Putin directly if Russia invaded Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 00:42 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin directly if Russia invaded Ukraine.
Biden also said he may move in the nearer term some of the 8,500 U.S. troops who have been put on stand-by.
