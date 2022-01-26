Left Menu

U.S. Congress's hearings on Capitol riot could come by March-Raskin

The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol could hold public hearings with witnesses by late February or March, one the committee's members told MSNBC on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2022 06:57 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 06:57 IST
U.S. Congress's hearings on Capitol riot could come by March-Raskin

The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol could hold public hearings with witnesses by late February or March, one the committee's members told MSNBC on Tuesday. The committee is trying to establish then-President Donald Trump's actions while thousands of his supporters attacked police, vandalized the Capitol and sent members of the U.S. Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for their lives.

"I know that the members are very hopeful that it happens by the end of February or March," Representative Jamie Raskin told MSNBC, adding that "the more foot-dragging" there was by those around Trump the more difficult it would be to start the process. But he cautioned that he was just one member of the nine-person committee and did not have final say. Its chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, has previously said the committee aims for hearings by spring.

The committee's members are racing to finish their work before the Nov. 8 midterm congressional elections, when Republicans are favored to win back a majority in the House and could shut down the committee. The committee has spoken to about 400 witnesses and has issued dozens of subpoenas to compel testimony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
2
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
3
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global
4
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022