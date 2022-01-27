Biden to speak with Ukraine's Zelenskiy Thursday-source

President Joe Biden plans to speak with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Thursday, a source familiar with the situation said.

Biden is locked in a test of wills with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has massed tens of thousands of Russian troops on the Ukraine border and demanded NATO stop its eastward expansion.

(Reporting By Steve Holland)

