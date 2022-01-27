Adhir says was not invited to Kolkata R-Day function

Left Menu

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Choudhury on Thursday said its was regrettable that he was not invited by the state government to its Republic Day ceremony.

Updated: 27-01-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:09 IST
West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Choudhury on Thursday said its was regrettable that he was not invited by the state government to its Republic Day ceremony. Choudhury, who was interacting with media at state Congress headquarters, was asked about the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's complaint that he was not invited to the Republic Day parade by the state government and reports that the WBPCC chief too had not received an invite. ''This is lack of courtesy as we are people's representatives. In contrast in Delhi, we are always invited to the parade at Rajpath,'' he said.

Speaking of the upcoming polls in four Municipal Corporations on February 22 and other municipalities on February 28, he said ''I urge the ruling party and administration to refrain from (indulging in) any unfair means, strong-arm tactics or violence in the local body. polls. '' ''Bengal has earned a bad name with regards poll violence ... Rest of the country thinks no election, even school committee polls, can be held without bloodshed in Bengal,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

