U.S. plans to reroute $67 mln in aid towards Lebanon's armed forces

The United States plans to reroute $67 million of military assistance for Lebanon's armed forces, according to a notification sent to Congress, to support members of the military as the country grapples with financial meltdown. The State Department has notified Congress of its intent to change the content of previously appropriated foreign military funding for Lebanon to include "livelihood support" for members of the Lebanese military, saying they've been operating under the pressure of economic turmoil as well as social unrest.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 02:24 IST
The United States plans to reroute $67 million of military assistance for Lebanon's armed forces, according to a notification sent to Congress, to support members of the military as the country grapples with financial meltdown.

The State Department has notified Congress of its intent to change the content of previously appropriated foreign military funding for Lebanon to include "livelihood support" for members of the Lebanese military, saying they've been operating under the pressure of economic turmoil as well as social unrest. "Livelihood support for (armed forces) members will strengthen their operational readiness, mitigate absenteeism, and thus enable LAF members to continue fulfilling key security functions needed to stave off a further decline in stability," the notification to Congress, seen by Reuters, said.

The United States is the biggest foreign aid donor to Lebanon. The re-routing comes as Sunni Muslim leader Saad al-Hariri announced his departure from Lebanese politics this week, opening the way for the Shi'ite Hezbollah to extend its sway over the country, rendering it ever more a bastion of Iranian influence on the Mediterranean.

Hariri's departure opens a new phase in Lebanon's sectarian politics, governed by a system of power-sharing among its many sects, and adds to the uncertainties facing a country suffering a financial crisis that marks its biggest threat to stability since the 1975-90 civil war. More than half of Lebanon's 6 million people have fallen into poverty. The World Bank says it is one of the sharpest depressions of modern times, with the currency plunging more than 90% and the financial system paralysed.

Discontent has been brewing in the security forces as Lebanon's currency has lost 90% of its value against the dollar, driving down soldiers' wages. Many have taken extra jobs. Some have quit.

