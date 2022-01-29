Left Menu

Congress appoints 4 region-wise observers for Punjab polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 16:53 IST
The Congress on Saturday appointed four region-wise observers for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls slated to be held on February 20.

While two observers have been appointed for the Malwa region, which has 69 of the total 117 Assembly seats, one observer each has been appointed for the Majha and Doaba regions.

''Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of following party functionaries AICC observers (region-wise) for the forthcoming assembly elections in Punjab with immediate effect -- Sanjay Nirupam Malwa region, Uttam Kumar Reddy Majha region, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Doaba region and Arjun Modhwadia Malwa region,'' according to an official statement from the party.

The Congress is seeking to retain power in Punjab and is pitted in a multi-cornered contest with the AAP, the Akali-BSP combine and the BJP which has forged ties with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal Sanyukt of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

